You may now go to Hell after polar vortex closes Michigan town

Hell, Michigan is about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor (WDIV)

HELL, Mich. - Hell is back open for business.

Subzero wind chills forced businesses in the little town, which is about 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor, to close for several days this week, but things were back to normal Friday.

READ: Businesses forced to shut down this week when Hell freezes over

Yep, Hell froze over, and it spurred a rash of jokes that the locals are used to hearing.

"It's a brutal day in Hell. It's colder than Hell," Jerry Duffie, a groundskeeper, said Wednesday.

Hell has an ice cream and souvenir shop, a bar and a saloon that will be welcoming customers as the town warms up this weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.