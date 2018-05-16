You will no longer be ticketed for blocking your license plate with removable items in Michigan

LANSING - Under new legislation signed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, motorists will no longer risk being ticketed for obstructing their license plate with removable objects.

The updated language to the Michigan Vehicle Code establishes that removable bicycle racks, trailer hitches, tow balls or similar devices used to carry objects on the back of a vehicle are not included in the code’s definition of “foreign materials that obscure or partially obscure” vehicle license plates, which is a civil offense.

This bill is now Public Act 147 of 2018.

“I’m happy to sign legislation that provides clarity for many Michiganders,” Snyder said. “By updating this law, I hope our outdoor enthusiasts feel more at ease transporting their bikes and other recreational vehicles.”

