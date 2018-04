DETROIT - A boy who is too young to speak was found wandering by himself Sunday night in the 8000 block of Coyle Street between Tireman Street and Greenfield Road, police said.

Police said the boy was found around 7 p.m. chasing a cat.

The parents of the boys contacted police and said he was being watched by a 14-year-old sibling when he left the home.

Child Protective Services is investigating and is currently caring for the child.

