Young boy struck by alleged drunken driver while crossing road in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Police said a young boy was struck by a drunken driver Wednesday while trying to cross the road in Warren.

The 10- or 11-year-old boy was crossing Eight Mile Road about a half-mile east of Dequindre Road when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The incident happened at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

A 60-year-old man was driving the vehicle, officials said. He was arrested for operating under the influence.

The child has a severe injury to his leg, according to authorities.

Police said the scene has been cleared.

