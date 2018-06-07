Young man breaks into Dearborn home, creeps around barefoot while residents sleep, sit on porch

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for a man who was caught on video breaking into a family's home last month in the middle of the night.

Police said the incident happened during the early morning hours on May 27 in the 15400 block of Prospect Street. Surveillance video shows a man getting into the home through a first-floor window and stealing items inside.

During the robbery, multiple family members were sleeping inside the home, and others were sitting on the porch, police said.

"The callous action of this individual will never be tolerated in our city," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "We will use every resource we have to hold this individual accountable."

The man was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and Nike sandals. He appeared to take his sandals off when he entered the home.

You can watch the surveillance footage below:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or the Dearborn police suspicious activity line at 313-943-3030 to remain anonymous.

