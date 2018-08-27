Young man killed in dirt bike crash in Detroit

DETROIT - A fatal dirt bike crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old man on Saturday night in Detroit.

The accident took place around 10 p.m. between Grand River Avenue and Woodside Drive on the city’s west side.

According to Detroit Police, the victim was riding the dirt bike when a 26-year-old male ran into him with his vehicle.

There were others riding bikes. The driver had the right of way but allowed the bikers to pass, police said. The victim did not have his bike lights on which made it difficult for the driver to see him.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.