Young man killed in Lansing shooting Friday night

LANSING - A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday on the 400 block of West Lapeer Street.

The shooting took place around 8:59 p.m. After arriving to the scene officers found the victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He has been identified as Anthony Lorenzo Yarber.

The death is considered suspicious and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Investigators have determined, based on evidence and interviews, that the death was not a random act and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call police at 517-483-7867.



