Young Michigan woman dies in head-on crash while driving wrong way on I-75

Emergency crews were on the scene of a deadly accident on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County. (Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police)

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. - A 22-year-old woman has died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County and crashing head-on into a box truck.

NBC 25 reports the crash occurred just before midnight on Sunday and closed the highway for several hours Monday morning.

Police say the Saginaw woman, who was not identified, was driving a pickup truck north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Zilwaukee Bridge when she hit the 25-foot Ryder truck, which was traveling southbound.

Police say the woman died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old Grayling man, was taken to a local hospital with a fractured leg.

The accident is still under investigation.

