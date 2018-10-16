Young woman killed, another injured in Lincoln Park shooting

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Police continue to search for answers after a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday in Lincoln Park.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Garfield Avenue near Southfield Road.

Another person was shot, but the severity of their injuries is unknown, according to authorities.

Police don't have a suspect in custody, and the details are very limited. They don't know the circumstances of the shooting or what led up to shots being fired.

Neighbors were shocked by the shooting, saying the area is quiet and peaceful.

"I thought I heard fireworks, and then we heard screaming," a neighbor said. "We heard people hollering, 'Don't shoot. Don't shoot.' There were just a lot of shots -- seven to 10 shots. Crazy."

