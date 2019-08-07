Ypsilanti homeowner fights off 2 men who showed up at his door with guns

YPSILANTI, Mich. - An Ypsilanti homeowner fought off two armed men who came to his door with guns, and the encounter was caught on his doorbell camera.

Video shows two young men armed with guns breaking into the home around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

An armed man who kicked his way into an Ypsilanti home on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

Anthony Richmond said he woke up to the sound of someone trying to kick through his door. He said the men didn't recognize a doorbell camera recording their every move.

Video shows the men kicking the door multiple times. Richmond said he realized what was going on just as the men got the door open.

Ypsilanti homeowner Anthony Richmond (WDIV)

"When they came in, I pushed them," Richmond said. "When I pushed them, I closed the screen door first. Then, they were trying to come back in. I closed this main door and I looked through the peep hole, and at that point, I saw the young man with the black hoodie. He had a gun up like this at the door."

A man pointing a gun through the door of an Ypsilanti home on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

Video then shows the men running away from the home.

Richmond said he doesn't have any problems with anyone. He said he lives at the home with his girlfriend and has no idea why he was targeted.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-483-9510 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Two men who broke into a home in Ypsilanti on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

