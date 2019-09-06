Ypsilanti man convicted in connection with fentanyl overdose that killed another man

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A Ypsilanti man was convicted Thursday in connection with a fentanyl overdose that killed another man.

According to officials, Adam Dean Brown, 39, was convicted on charges of distribution and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, heroin and fentanyl, resulting in the overdose death of a victim and serious bodily injury to a second overdose victim.

Officials said a 22-year-old man was found dead in the basement of a home Oct. 17, 2017. Police found a syringe and packet of suspected heroin. The drug was determined to be fentanyl that Brown sold to the victim, authorities said.

A co-defendant, Terence Robinson, connected Brown to the victim, officials said.

Brown, a previously convicted drug trafficker, conspired with another man, James Sharp, to distribute drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, over 14 months in 2016 and 2017.

Officials said another man also suffered serious bodily injury from an overdose after using fentanyl Brown sold to him.

Brown will be sentenced Jan. 8, 2020. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

Sharp pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and was sentenced to 41 months in prison. Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and will be sentenced Oct. 9.

