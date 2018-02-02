Ypsilanti police searching for missing girl, 13, who possibly is being manipulated into having sex

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Ypsilanti girl who is possibly being coerced and manipulated into performing sex acts.

Police said they got a possible runaway report about Raya Jones on Wednesday. Investigation led them to believe that unknown people may be manipulating her into doing sexual acts.

In the past, Raya has been found in Detroit, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink coat.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 734-482-9847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP (773-2587).

