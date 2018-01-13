Ypsilanti police seeking information after woman fatally shot at apartment near Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Police are seeking information after a woman was shot and killed Thursday at a Ypsilanti apartment complex.

Original report: One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University

Police said Marissa Joy Edmunds, 25, was killed and a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting about 11:30 p.m. at University Green Apartments.

Edmunds previously worked at a local pizza restaurant but recently left for opportunities in the Ann Arbor Area.

Police found the man in a hallway and then found the woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound to her head while responding to calls about a shooting and robbery.

The suspects took drugs and other personal items from the victims, police said.

Police described the suspects as two black males in their early 20s. Both men were dressed in black.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ypsilanti Police at 734-483-9510.

