Ypsilanti priest resigns amid co-worker's sexual harassment claims

YPSILANTI, Mich. - An Ypsilanti priest has resigned amid a female co-worker's claims that he sexually harassed her, officials said.

The Rev. Robert Roggenbuck, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish, is currently away on a medical leave of absence, according to the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

After Roggenbuck's departure Feb. 13, an adult female co-worker made a credible claim of sexual harassment against him, according to officials.

He submitted his resignation while on leave, officials said.

"Rev. Roggenbuck has not been accused of harming any minors," officials with the Catholic Diocese of Lansing said in a release. "While no crime has been alleged, the Diocese of Lansing has reported this claim to the Michigan Attorney General."

Anyone who has reason to suspect physical, sexual or emotional abuse by anyone connected to the church is asked to call the Michigan attorney general investigation hotline at 844-324-3371.

