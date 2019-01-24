Ypsilanti Township museum hopes to find crew members from World War II bomber 'Michigan'

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials at a museum in Ypsilanti Township are working to find living crew members who served on a World War II bomber more than 70 years ago.

The plane is a B-24 Liberator bomber, and it's rich in Michigan history.

It was named the "Michigan" and had Michigan Stadium, a pennant and a University of Michigan cheerleader painted on its nose.

It flew in World War II in the Pacific Theater Operations from 1942 to 1946, yet very little is known about the crew that served on the plane.

"We are trying to find someone and we are running out of time," said David Callanan, of Yankee Air Museum.

It's a mystery the museum is working to solve as it tries to find a surviving crew member who could be as old as 95 years old. Museum officials said they could also find family members of the crew.

"Who named it the 'Michigan?'" Callanan asked. "Is that person still out there?"

The goal is to find out the story of the plane and its crew members. Museum workers want to preserve that piece of history.

