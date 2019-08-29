Ypsilanti Township pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three men robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Monday in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities said the driver was robbed in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue about 11:10 p.m. The men stole money and pizzas from the driver, who was uninjured.

The men fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities said all three men were black. One of the men was wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, and black gloves and had a white mask covering his face. He was armed with a dark-colored pistol. Another man was wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, and black gloves and had a white mask covering his face. The third man was wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, and black gloves and had a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-484-6740.

