YPSILANTI, Mich. - A woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet in Ypsilanti on Wednesday night.

She was inside her home on Harriet Street when she was hit. According to authorities, two other nearby homes on Harriet Street were also struck by stray bullets.

No other injuries were reported.

Police believe it was a random shooting and the woman was not the intended target.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.