Zoup! delivers food to Troy, Southfield fire departments as part of 20-year anniversary

Restaurant Zoup! delivered food to the Troy and Southfield fire departments as a part of its Zoup! to the Rescue program, Friday, July 20, 2018. (Olivia Mayes)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A restaurant's 20th anniversary is this year, and to celebrate it decided to donate to 20 fire departments across the country.

On July 20, Zoup! delivered food to 20 fire departments as a part of its "Zoup! to the Rescue" program, which delivers "Rescue Care Packages" to places nominated by customers. Two of those fire departments are local -- the Troy Fire Department and the Southfield Fire Department.

“Reaching out into the communities we serve is one of our Zoup!isms,” said Zoup! founder and CEO Eric Ersher in a press release. “And who deserves our thanks more than firefighters? Some of the departments we’ve selected this year, such as Troy Fire Station No. 3 in Troy, Michigan, or Fire Station No. 1 in Maumee, Ohio, are largely staffed with volunteer firefighters who respond to calls from home or work. And many, like the Rocky River Fire Department in Ohio, are also involved in emergency medical services, water rescue, hazardous materials and public education for the community. We’re extremely proud to be able to show these remarkable individuals some small expression of our appreciation for the work they do.”

Items included in the care packages include soup, bread and beverages.

The "Zoup! to the Rescue" program began in 2011. Click here to nominate an organization, co-worker, friend or family member.

