Top news headlines from Tuesday, April 23, 2019 | ClickOnDetroit WDIV Local 4

Here are the top news headlines and videos from Tuesday, April 23, 2019:
1. Michigan man caught on video performing sex acts on woman's dog, police say
The woman called police Friday and said she was reviewing her home security video and saw Damian Barton performing sex acts with her bull terrior-Lab mix, officials said.
2. Washtenaw County sheriff declares State of Emergency due to understaffed jail
The declaration comes amid concerns over unacceptably low staffing levels inside the lockup and he said they’ve been like that for quite some time.
3. St. Clair Shores family adopts beagle tortured in Kalamazoo pesticide testing lab
Officials rescued 32 beagles from the lab, which was exposed by the Humane Society of the United States for using dogs to test pesticides.
4. Macomb County woman gives birth to baby boy while on way to hospital
Mike and Nicole Gostovich said they planned to have their second baby at St. John Hospital in Grosse Pointe, but the universe had other plans.
"I woke him up," Nicole Gostovich said. "I was just in pain. I didn't know what to do with myself."
5. VIDEO: Students create giant sea turtle outside school in Westland
Watch here:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.