The woman called police Friday and said she was reviewing her home security video and saw Damian Barton performing sex acts with her bull terrior-Lab mix, officials said.

The declaration comes amid concerns over unacceptably low staffing levels inside the lockup and he said they’ve been like that for quite some time.

Officials rescued 32 beagles from the lab, which was exposed by the Humane Society of the United States for using dogs to test pesticides.

Mike and Nicole Gostovich said they planned to have their second baby at St. John Hospital in Grosse Pointe, but the universe had other plans.

"I woke him up," Nicole Gostovich said. "I was just in pain. I didn't know what to do with myself."

