4FRENZY: ONLY 5 DAYS LEFT TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES!

Local 4's 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards are almost over. It's time to step up your game in the home stretch to make your favorites a winner! Voting ends Wednesday at 11PM.

More than 16,000 votes so far. You can vote once per hour at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy or in the poll below.

It's a friendly competition and we applaud all of the hard work the students, coaches, and athletic directors put in year round.

Once again, Local 4 will send medals to the winners and announce their names and schools on TV and online.

From Grosse Pointe, Livonia and Allen Park, to Armada, Sterling Heights, Dearborn and more -- we're thrilled that so many schools are proud to showcase their athletes!

This has been a super exciting competition, gaining recognition for sports like hockey, basketball, swimming, cheer, skiing and wrestling. We'll reveal the winners real soon!

TELL US YOUR SCHOOL'S STORY:

If you have a story you'd like to send us about an athlete or your school, please email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.