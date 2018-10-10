3 big updates: Marching Band, Spirit Squad and Fan Choice Awards

If you have any interest in High School sports, now is the time to follow 4Frenzy. Here are three reasons why.

1. The Fan Choice Awards are ending nominations

Almost all competitions that involve voting run by 4Frenzy have two phases, a nomination phase and a voting phase. The nomination phase is how you put forth your selection who will be voted on during the voting phase.

4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards winners like Steven Rice from Riverview, Grace MacLellan from Plymouth High School, and William Frazier from Waterford Mott all started with a single nomination from a fan who believed in them.

Now, that crucial nomination time for this season is almost up. This is your last opportunity to submit your choices for our Fan Choice Awards, so do it now!

2. We've got our Top 10 for Best Spirit Squad

Best Spirit Squad and Best Marching Band have one step that the Fan Choice Awards do not; due to the size of the teams involved- which are essentially whole schools- the top ten contenders go up against each other for a second and final round of voting.

That time has come for the Best Spirit Squad, so stay tuned to see who made the list! Being in the Top 10 is an accomplishment on it's own, but with your help your team can go even farther and take the coveted number one spot!

3. Best Marching Band stops voting on Sunday

Speaking of getting into the Top 10, the chance for the rankings to change for Best Marching Band is over on Sunday. That means there's still time to tell Metro Detroit who your favorite high school marching band is. With voting possible once per hour, there's also no guarantee that the biggest school will win; only the school that's best able to inspire its fans.

Like with Best Spirit Squad, the Top 10 entrants for Best Marching Band wil go on to compete in a final round. Voting has been so active and so evenly spread this year that any bands on the list still have the ability to make it into the Top 10. Support your band now!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.