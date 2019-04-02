VOTING STARTS TOMORROW FOR THE SPRING FAN CHOICE AWARDS

Voting starts tomorrow, April 3! You can vote once per hour until April 14 at 11 p.m.

Vote for your favorite metro Detroit students in theater, spring bands, sports, and school clubs using this link: clickondetroit.com/4frenzy.

Winners will receive a patch from Local 4 that will be sent to their school, have their name and school announced on Local 4-TV and maybe even have a 4Frenzy "Spotlight" story posted about them on our website, ClickOnDetroit.com.

You can still nominate during the voting period by emailing us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com. You just won't be able to do it from the contest page. It might put you slightly behind in votes but many kids have done it and won in their categories.

Good Luck and Go 4Frenzy!