JUST 2 DAYS LEFT VOTE!

Voting ends Sunday, April 14! You can vote once per hour until 11 p.m.

It's down to the wire and there are some close races going on but it's not too late to make your favorites a winner!

Vote for local high school students in theater, spring bands, sports, and school clubs using this link: clickondetroit.com/4frenzy.

Winners will receive a patch from Local 4 that will be sent to their school, have their name and school announced on Local 4-TV and maybe even have a 4Frenzy "Spotlight" story posted about them on our website, ClickOnDetroit.com.

Thanks for participating and Go 4Frenzy!