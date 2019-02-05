notification_4frenzy

Vote now in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards: Winter 2019

Your favorite person in high school sports or clubs could be the winner

By Jake Draugelis

Vote for your favorite student involved in high school sports or clubs now in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Winners receive a jacket patch that is only given out to Fan Choice Award winners and have their names and schools appear on TV.

  • Voting starts today and continues through Sunday, March 3 at 11 p.m.
  • You can vote once per hour, per category.
  • If you missed the deadline to nominate, you can still add your choice to the list by emailing us at  4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

The 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards appears on clickondetroit.com/4frenzy

Categories are:

  • BASKETBALL (BOYS)
  • BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
  • SKI TEAM
  • HOCKEY (BOYS)
  • HOCKEY (GIRLS)
  • SWIM TEAM (BOYS)
  • WRESTLING
  • COMPETITIVE CHEER
  • FIGURE SKATING
  • BOWLING
  • GYMNASTICS
  • PERFORMING ARTS
  • UNSUNG HEROES
  • CLUBS AND ORGANIZATIONS

 

