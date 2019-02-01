2019 point-in-time count; record-breaking cold hits Ann Arbor; #boilingwaterchallenge

ANN ARBOR - Happy Friday (and happy February)!

Can you guess that the cold is the theme of this newsletter? I woke up this morning a bit disoriented, thinking it was Monday because the polar vortex had delivered a mid-week weekend for us parents. All I have to say is I have never been happier to see temps in the teens than today.

Enjoy the warm weekend!

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🤝 Volunteers from housing agencies braved the coldest night of the year Wednesday to search for people living without shelter during the annual Washtenaw County point-in-time count. One organizer told me they mulled over canceling the count, but volunteers insisted they go out. (A4)

❄ The University of Michigan canceled classes for the third time in 40 years due to the bitter cold and this headline wins it all: "Cold as Hail: University responds to weather-related class cancellations." (Michigan Daily)

📚 Literati is up for Publishers Weekly's Bookstore of the Year award. It is up against four other bookstores across the country. (A4)

🚘 The University of Michigan will be offering an online course about driverless vehicle technology that's free and open to the public this month. The director of Mcity will be contributing. (A4)

🏢 Officials with Oxford Companies announced that it had achieved a 96% occupancy rate in the 777 Eisenhower building and said this marks the beginning of redevelopment of the State/Eisenhower area. (A4)

🏠 A straw bale house built by U-M students was featured on Big Ten Network this week. (A4)

Fun to know:

💦 You may have seen videos this week of people throwing boiling water into the air to watch it solidify in sub-zero winds. We bring you Ann Arbor's version of #boilingwaterchallenge. (A4)

🦕 Sarah has your roundup of seven fun things to do at Ann Arbor District Library this month. (A4)

📽 Today is the last day to vote for the films you want to see at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Movies by Moonlight. Ready, set, vote! (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

