Recreational marijuana debuts in Ann Arbor; Michigan Union gets opening date; your guide to KindleFest, Midnight Madness

Happy Friday!

Tonight is the biggest holiday night of the year in Ann Arbor. KindleFest is back in Ann Arbor Farmers Market featuring local artisans’ goods (think: holiday gifts), carolers, fire pits, an appearance from Santa and traditional Glühwein and German food. It’s a true Christkindlmarkt in Kerrytown.

Midnight Madness and Moonlight Madness will take over the downtown area after sundown. Expect holiday lights, treats and great deals at local retailers until midnight. Tip: Make sure to visit Downtown Home & Garden. Each year it has hot drinks and fire pits in Bill’s Beer Garden and beautiful holiday displays and sweet baby animals inside its barn.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

✅ Ann Arbor became the first city in Michigan to sell recreational marijuana on Sunday. People camped overnight outside three locations, calling it a historic day. (Local 4)

💵 In fact, high demand has caused one dispensary to sell out this week. (MLive)

🏙 In other news, Ann Arbor City Council approved this week the city’s tallest high-rise in decades to be developed behind the Michigan Theater. (A4)

♻️ Staying with City Council, it might consider reopening Ann Arbor’s recycling plant. The plant closed over three years ago due to safety concerns, and the city’s recyclables have been shipped to Cincinnati ever since. (MLive)

〽️ The Michigan Union will be reopening on Jan. 13 with celebrations including tours of the new facility. The first 500 visitors to arrive when the doors open will get a special commemorative gift. (A4)

📰 U-M’s first LGBTQ+ student publication published its first issue last month. About 20 undergrad and graduate students make up The Michigan Gayly’s staff. (Michigan Daily)

❤️️ The Ann Arbor District Library is so much more than a library. Did you know its branches also act as cooling and warming centers in the summer and winter? (WEMU)

🤝 A social work class at U-M is making strides with Habitat for Humanity to bolster community engagement in Ypsilanti’s Sugarbrook neighborhood. (A4)

Fun to know:

🌳 Are you passionate about Matthaei Botanical Gardens and the Nichols Arboretum? Become a volunteer docent. Here’s how you can apply. (A4)

🍻 Join a sea of Santas at tomorrow’s epic 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl downtown. (A4)

🎁 Staying in the holiday spirit, pitch in your gift wrapping skills and wrap presents for local children in need at this fun annual event. (A4)

🤖 Holiday crafts, robot wars, button lab, oh my! You won’t want to miss these fun events at AADL this month. (A4)

🎟 For the first time ever, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is selling passes before March. Enjoy discounted passes through Dec. 31. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“There’s antique shops everywhere and resale in the surrounding towns, but nothing like this. People come here because we get the unusual.”

- Elaine Johns, owner of The Treasure Mart

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.