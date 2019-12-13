Rockin’ for the Hungry raises 1M meals; Ann Arbor ranked best ‘small college city’ in US; robot food delivery now a thing

Happy Friday!

Have you seen these robots on the road and wondered what they are? They are the newest mode of food delivery for four popular Ann Arbor restaurants and the autonomous delivery robots -- called REV-1 -- were created by local startup Refraction. They officially launched yesterday.

Learn how you can have food delivered by one of the small three-wheelers. (Lunchtime deliveries only!)

What’s been happening:

🥇 Ann Arbor has been named the No. 1 small college city in America by Wallet Hub. Our reaction? Of course it was. (A4)

🥕 The annual food and fund drive Rockin’ for the Hungry raised more than one million meals for the hungry in Washtenaw County last week. It marked another successful campaign for Food Gatherers, ann arbor’s 107one and Kroger. (A4)

🤝 Speaking of donations, a philanthropic group of EMU alumni has donated $500,000 to Ozone House as the nonprofit wraps up construction on its new facility in Ypsilanti. (A4)

️⚽️ An art professor at the University of Michigan has developed an inclusive augmented reality sports game for children of all mobility levels. (A4)

💃 Dance Marathon at U-M has announced C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital as the sole beneficiary for this year’s fundraiser. (A4)

📚 Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood Branch will close for ten weeks of renovations on Monday. Here’s what you need to know. (A4)

🤔 Could stress in early life extend your lifespan? Yes, according to a new study at U-M. (A4)

🚨 Here’s a crazy story for you. A Washtenaw County man who posed as a police officer and has a history of pulling people over is now facing federal charges. (MLive)

Fun to know:

🎅 Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops returns to Hill Auditorium tonight. Hear some of your holiday favorites at this fun event. (A4)

📸 Why were Michigan Football alums Tom Brady and Chase Winovich photographed sporting Ohio State gear? Here’s why -- and it’s not what you think. (A4)

🎹 Have plans tomorrow night? Piano virtuoso Christian Sands will give two performances at the Blue LLama Jazz Club. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“Not only is there a lack of doughnuts in the Ann Arbor area, but most of them [doughnut shops] don’t make anything from scratch."

- Jessica Aversa, owner of Jess’s Doughnuts pop-up

