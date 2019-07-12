60th Ann Arbor Art Fair; Nevertheless Film Festival; Shake Shack coming to A2

Happy Friday!

Next week, the biggest event of the year will kick off: The 60th annual Ann Arbor Art Fair. Half a million visitors will descend upon the city for four days of shopping, dining and entertainment.

We will have an A4 tent set up on State and South U. on Thursday and Friday so come by, say hi and get some free merch! 👋

What's been happening

🎥 The inaugural all-female filmmaker Nevertheless Film Festival kicked off on Thursday at the Michigan Theater and runs through Monday. (A4)

🏛 The famed Dogwood Manor in Superior Township sold for $2.13 million at auction. The property cost $18 million to build and was originally listed for $5.9 million. (A4)

🏙 Speaking of real estate, developers of the Nine99 Condominium project on Maiden Lane have put the project on hold "due to insufficient pre-sales," said a member of its team. Yikes. (MLive)

🤖 Two University of Michigan professors revealed their "goldilocks of autonomous vehicles" this week. Their autonomous delivery robot REV-1 is designed to travel in tough weather. (TechCrunch)

🍔 Shake Shack is opening on Monday and people are losing their minds. Get your fill at the beloved burger joint starting at 11 a.m. (A4)

☕ Father and son-owned 19 Drips coffee shop opened recently on the West Side. See what they have to offer, including Yemeni teas, coffees and sweets. (A4)

📱 Sarah compiled the ultimate guide to this year's Ann Arbor District Library Summer Game. (A4)

🚗 The 25th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show starts today at 2 p.m. We have all the details. (A4)

Ann Arbor Art Fair

📺 We featured two artists on Live in the D this week -- see their work and learn where to park at the event. (A4)

🍜 We asked, you answered. Here are your top-recommended places to grab a bite during Art Fair. (A4)

🖌 Learn more about the four artists who designed this year's posters for each of the four art fairs. (A4)

👉 Safety first. From kids' wristbands to first aid stations, here's your guide to safety at Ann Arbor Art Fair. (A4)

Feature interview of the week

"Ann Arbor is well-known in the art world as being consistently one of the best shows in the country. I have attended for several years now and have a following of great people who are waiting for me to get there. I never have very many pieces because of the time each piece takes, so I have sold out several times within a couple hours of the show starting." - Marvin Blackmore, pottery artist at The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original (booth NU803)

