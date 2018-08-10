Meredith from A4

ANN ARBOR - And then, just like that, there was a newsletter.

We just finished the primaries, which many told me were some of the most heated, divided Ann Arbor races they’d seen in decades. Neighbors feuding, Facebook friends unfriended -- it got ugly.

Now that it’s behind us, let’s try and focus on the positive, shall we?

It’s been a few weeks since the last festival, which means we’re jonesing for more. The Ann Arbor Blues Festival is back next weekend and we’re all sorts of excited. I caught up with the man behind the festival’s revival who told us about its intriguing history.

The Michigan Theater’s main auditorium will remain closed this month for renovations. Read Matt’s recap, including what you can expect when it reopens. (A4)

If you’re plugged into the tech scene here, you may have heard about Duo Security’s impressive $2.3B acquisition deal with Cisco. Want to know more? Check out this interview with Duo co-founder and CEO Dug Song that explores ‘How Duo Security built a $2.35 billion company in Ann Arbor.’ (VentureBeat)

“Mother-in-law” apartments are few and far between in Ann Arbor, and could be a good way to address the affordable housing issue. An ordinance from 2016 is preventing homeowners from building these units, but that’s not the only reason people aren’t adding on. (Concentrate)

Do you use Nextdoor? The hyperlocal social network that is limited to neighborhoods is a useful tool in selling or donating household items and, in some cases, asking for help whether it be a project or a social cause. But sometimes it becomes a platform for heated debate. Ann Arborites weigh in on how they use it and whether the good outweighs the bad. (Concentrate)

Speaking of neighbors, nonprofit student exchange program Foreign Links Around the Globe is searching for host families for four foreign high school students who will be attending Huron and Skyline this fall. (A4)

Looking to adopt a pet?

Matt’s guide to the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Pets of the Week features adorable cats, dogs and bunnies waiting for their forever homes. HSHV has the highest save rate of all similar shelters in the state of Michigan.

