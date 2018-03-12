A4: We visit with Ann Arbor Seed Company and Ozone House

Hello! Here's some of our favorite stories on All About Ann Arbor this week:

If you're like us, you're getting that March urge to dig in the dirt. While we wait for the ground to warm up, check out our story on the Ann Arbor Seed Company, which sells more than 60 varieties of seed at locations throughout the city.

"I’m not trying to be a big national distributor," said owner Eric Kampe. "I’m trying to be a southeast Michigan production. We’ve got a wonderful community of small farms in the area, and many of those local farmers buy seed from me. I feel very honored when that’s the case because they don’t have a lot of budget to play games and I really respect the work they’re doing."

We had the opportunity to meet the staff behind Ozone House, an emergency shelter for children ages 10 to 17. The dedicated staff runs a 24-hour crisis hotline, receiving more than 2,000 calls per year. Among many services, Ozone House helps many young adults get necessary documentation, including birth certificates and Social Security numbers. Read the story to learn more about Ozone House, including how you can volunteer.

