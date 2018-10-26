AFC Ann Arbor announces women's team; an afternoon with David Zinn; Halloween in Tree Town

Happy Friday!

Another week has flown by and it looks like the fall foliage has peaked. A2 is so pretty right now.

Yesterday we broke the news that AFC Ann Arbor is adding a women's team to its 2019 season. I sat down with team chairman and general manager Bilal Saeed, who told me the team has been a work in progress for more than a year.

Stay dry out there this weekend! (Don't forget to check our weather page with live radar and updates).

- Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🏙The developers of the downtown Library Lot announced this week an additional $100,000 in funding for public programming at the planned outdoor plaza and they want to hear your input on future activities. (A4)

💧The city of Ann Arbor has decided to invest millions to remove toxic chemicals from the drinking water supply. Hear from those directly involved. (WEMU)

🏊Members of U-M's synchronized swimming club and the Stamps School of Art & Design recreated the sinking of the Titanic in the school's pool this week and people loved it. (A4)

🍅Last year, we interviewed Melvin Parson -- a local farmer hoping to create a world-class urban farm with the help of formerly incarcerated individuals. Learn about his annual harvest festival happening tomorrow. (Concentrate)

✊ Raise the Bar, a program by U-M's Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center, is training staff at Ann Arbor's most popular student bars to recognize the warning signs of sexual assault. (A4)

🍂 Someone did what all of us strive to do each fall season. Read this thorough review of the best area cider mills and pumpkin patches. Enjoy. (Pulp)

Your Halloween plans:

🎃See the best family-friendly events happening in the area through Wednesday. (A4)

🍬Not sure where to trick-or-treat? We turned to the Ann Arbor Mamas Network Facebook group who gave us their top recommendations. (A4)

🍻Halloween isn't just for kids. Sarah has the lowdown on the best places for adults to celebrate in town. (A4)

