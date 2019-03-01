Mikette's new menu; All you need to know about AAPS snow days; Ann Arbor gets its own song

Artwork by second-graders from Wines Elementary hangs at Downtown Home & Garden on March 19, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Happy Friday and happy March!

It's Women's History Month and a number of events marking women's achievements will be taking place, including a series of compelling talks at Wastenaw Community College starting next week. March is also Youth Art Month, so expect to see lots of art by local students pop up around the downtown area.

Random fact: I just learned that FoolMoon will likely be taking place at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market this year due to costly road barricades at its original location at the intersection of Ashley and Washington. With all the improvements done to the Kerrytown area, I think it will be great.

That's all from me for now.

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🥘 French bistro no more. Mikette on Ann Arbor's north side launched a completely new Meditteranean-inspired menu, and I tried it. (A4)

🌳 Park planners with the city of Ann Arbor held a public meeting on Tuesday evening to share plans and get feedback on a pedestrian tunnel and expansion of the Border-to-Border trail. (Michigan Daily)

📝 Staff at the University of Michigan's Museum of Zoology made an incredible discovery recently while moving locations: Historic letters dating back to the 1800s. (A4)

🎶 World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma visited Ann Arbor on Wednesday night as part of a tour to "encourage cultural collaboration." (Detroit Free Press)

🏆 The polar vortex almost canceled this year's Michigan Ethics Bowl in Ann Arbor. Dedicated organizers and student teams defied the elements, and students from Pioneer High took the top prize. (A4)

Just for fun:

🎸 If you're on this mailing list, it's more than likely that you love Ann Arbor. But do you love it as much as this U-M grad who wrote a song about it? Have a listen. (A4)

🎂 Learn how to decorate cakes like a pro with local pastry chef and baker Keegan Rodgers at the Ann Arbor District Library on March 7. (A4)

👗 The Getup Vintage is a quirky vintage shop on State Street, and its owners say that when it comes to retail downtown, "The more the merrier." Read the full feature. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.