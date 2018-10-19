An afternoon with David Zinn; city parking ticket glitch; glass pumpkins in bloom at A2 Market

Read this A4 newsletter in your browser

David Zinn works on a new creation in downtown Ann Arbor on Oct. 3, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



Happy Friday!

Now this is a picture everyone will recognize: I recently caught up with the famed David Zinn, who gave me a glimpse into his world of creatures and revealed his philosophies about art and human nature. He's our feature interview of the week.

This is also one of the busiest weekends I've seen since the summer. Details on all the events coming up (if you're not planning on watching the big game).

Have a great one!

- Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening

🅿️ The city of Ann Arbor's metered parking system experienced a failure Thursday afternoon, which resulted in people getting false tickets. (A4)

✊ Raise the Bar, a program by U-M's Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center, is training staff at Ann Arbor's most popular student bars to recognize the warning signs of sexual assault. (A4)

🦆 Backyard ducks are soon to be legal in A2 and this headline won the day: "Ann Arbor City Council Preview for Oct. 15, 2018, or Duck yes: City poised to legalize backyard waterfowl." (Damn Arbor)

〽️ You know the MSU vs. U-M football weekend is ahead when The Diag is vandalized by some sneaky Spartans. (Detroit Free Press)

Your weekend plans

So. Much. Going. On.

🛍️ The Ann Arbor Antiques Market turns 50 this year and all weekend you can enjoy great shopping at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. (A4)

🎃 Meanwhile, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will be hosting the 10th Annual Glass Pumpkin fest Saturday and Sunday. (A4)

🍂 Someone did what all of us strive to do each fall season. Read this thorough review of the best area cider mills and pumpkin patches. Enjoy. (Pulp)

🎺 Get your yearly fill of bands at University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium Sunday at the 52nd annual Band-O-Rama. (A4)

🎷 Sarah has all the details on Edgefest, a jazz improv festival happening at the Kerrytown Concert House through Saturday. (A4)

🎨 Do you love all things arts and crafts? Swing by the 10th Annual Ann Arbor Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday to browse some beautiful handcrafted items. (A4)

Feature interview of the week

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.