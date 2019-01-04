Ann Arbor deer cull begins; $40M Glen Hotel coming to town; your January plans

Happy Friday!

What's been happening:

🦌 The fourth annual Ann Arbor deer cull began on Wednesday and will continue through Jan. 27. The highly debated effort to control the city's deer population will be affecting several parks and nature areas, as well as private and university-owned property. The city says it will be donating the venison harvested from the cull to a local food pantry. (A4)

⚖ University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance professor David Daniels has filed a countersuit against a student who accused him of sexual assault. (Michigan Daily)

🏨 Developers of The Glen Hotel near U-M's medical campus said work will begin soon on the $40 million project. (A4)

🚓 What issues do you care about when it comes to choosing the city's next police chief? Ann Arbor police want to hear from you. (A4)

Your January plans:

New year, new events!

🔬 Have kids? You'll want to check out this list of eight fun events happening this month at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. (A4)

🎨 They had us at "Bob Ross Paint-Along." See our top picks of awesome events at the Ann Arbor District Library this month. (A4)

🎸 See five talented artists and bands in the main lobby of the University Hospital during January's Gifts of Art free concerts. (A4)

If art is your thing, check out these new and exciting exhibits at UMMA. (A4)

