Ann Arbor Summer Fest is here; inside Synecdoche Design Studio; author Jennifer Weiner coming to A2

Today officially kicks off Ann Arbor Summer Festival. From free nightly performances at Top of the Park to an experimental pop-up art installation and ticketed performances by Melissa Etheridge and other big artists to watching movies on a big screen by moonlight, this year's festival is jam-packed with workshops and events for the whole family. This week, we featured the festival's executive director on "Live in the D," who explained what to expect this season.

🎥 On this week's episode of "A4 Minutes," I took a tour of Synecdoche Design Studio and had a chat with its principal and co-founder, Lisa Sauve. They are responsible for some of the coolest interiors in town, including The Lunch Room, Nightcap, Lo-Fi, Blom Meadworks -- the list goes on. (A4)

🥕 Here's Sarah's recap from Food Gatherers' annual fundraiser Grillin' and 30th anniversary celebration last weekend that drew large crowds despite rain showers. (A4)

🍜 China Gate restaurant on South U is closing after 32 years due to redevelopment plans for the property. The plan? Luxury student apartments. (Michigan Daily)

🚚 Could more food trucks be coming to town? Here's what you need to know about the new food truck ordinance approved by City Council this month. (Eater Detroit)

📖 New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner ("In Her Shoes") is coming to town Wednesday to talk about her new book, "Mrs. Everything." (A4)

💸 Remember the Google doc "Being Not-Rich at UM: A Guide" that went viral last year? It's still making waves. (NPR)

🥪 Zingerman's was recently voted the best sandwich shop in Michigan. But are we really surprised? (A4)

🥃 Ann Arbor Distilling Company is having a release party for its new Fox River Michigan Whiskey today. (A4)

🌇 Another launch is happening today in the local bar scene: The Circ Bar is celebrating the official opening of its rooftop patio that promises unobstructed views of the sunset. (A4)

🛶 Hurry up and register for one of three (or all three?) Full Moon Night Paddles at Gallup Park in June, July and August. Space is limited. (A4)

