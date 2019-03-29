Bandito's makes a comeback; Literati is PW's Bookstore of the Year; a look ahead at Hash Bash 2019

Kanwar Sandhanwalia poses outside his new location at 3395 Plymouth Rd. on March 25, 2019 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

This week, I met the owner of Bandito's, who is opening a new location after a 19-month closure -- a situation involving his landlord that he described as a total nightmare. After finding ways to continue to pay his employees throughout the ordeal, Kanwar Sandhanwalia will be opening his doors with the same Tex-Mex dishes loved by locals Monday at 3395 Plymouth Road on the north side.

His story was shared thousands of times on social media as his customers spread the word. Now that's what community is all about.

☑ Besides being the first Hash Bash under legalization, this year will have a different look and feel. Here's why. (A4)

📚 Literati Bookstore has been named Publishers Weekly's Bookstore of the Year. (A4)

📽 Staying with top awards, the Ann Arbor Film Festival was voted the No. 1 film festival in North America by readers of USA TODAY. The festival runs through Sunday at the Michigan Theater. (A4)

📰 "I'll never forget the audible gasps from several in the packed room," said a former sports reporter for the Ann Arbor News, Kevin Ryan, in this piece that marks 10 years since the paper's closure. (Concentrate)

🚪 After more than 88 years in business, Fingerle Lumber will be closing its doors for good on Saturday. (WEMU)

🐇 The University of Michigan has come under fire for negligence in the deaths of lab animals and a missing mutant rabbit. (HuffPost)

🏆 Zingerman's Roadhouse is a finalist for the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Service. (A4)

🚍 TheRide is debuting a new autonomous wheelchair station on 10 of its buses as part of a new study. (A4)

📖 The family-run JLC Book Sale is running now through Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel. (A4)

🎸 The Ann Arbor Summer Festival announced its Mainstage Series performers this week, which include Melissa Etheridge and a circus rave. (A4)

👃 April is a seriously cool month for events at the Ann Arbor District Library. Here are Sarah's top picks. (A4)

