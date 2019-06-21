Best veggie bites in town; PFAS wash-off stations; FC Barcelona is coming to Ann Arbor

Happy Friday!

... and happy summer! Today is the summer solstice, marking the official start to the warmest season of the year, even though it hasn't felt like much of a lead-up to summer lately with all the cool, rainy days we've been having. Onward and upward, right?

Here are some fun events happening around town to celebrate the summer solstice so get out there and enjoy it. ☀

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What's been happening

⚽️ It's official. FC Barcelona will play SSC Napoli at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 10 and we are all sorts of excited. But the big question remains: Is Messi coming to town? The press release was vague stating that each team will play its "first teams," but until it's confirmed, we'll believe it when we see it. (A4)

💧 The city of Ann Arbor installed a new PFAS wash-off station at the Argo cascades, giving those enjoying water sports on the Huron River an option to rinse off the harmful chemicals. The city warned that imbibing the foam caused by PFAS is dangerous, but it turns out touching it could be, too. (MLive)

👏 C.S. Mott Children's Hospital was just ranked one of the top hospitals in the country and the No. 1 children's hospital in Michigan. (A4)

🚚 Did you know that the University of Michigan donates lightly used items to local organizations during student move-out? This year, students donated a whopping 12.5 tons of goods. (A4)

💵 Superior Township's exquisite Dogwood Manor will go up for auction Monday with a minimum bid of $1.675 million. The estate took 10 years and more than $18 million to build. (A4)

🏙 Staying with real estate, there are rumors that Ann Arbor's hot real estate market is slowing down. We sat down with local real estate agent Tammi Ebenhoeh to hear her thoughts. (A4)

Fun to know

🌯 Here's our guide to the best vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in town and is it just me or are you getting hungry? (A4)

🌸 Some peonies at Nichols Arboretum are beginning to wilt, so if you still haven't seen the garden, you should make plans to get over there ... now. (A4)

🎸 It's officially summer and that means *free* outdoor concerts in Ann Arbor. Here's our list of the top performances to attend this season. (A4)

Feature interview of the week

"I love that a lot of the things I get to do are indulging my own interests at the same time knowing they’re things the community will enjoy, too." - Erin Helmrich, production librarian and programmer at AADL

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.