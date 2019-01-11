Breaking down PFAS in our drinking water; free yoga; many Michiganders do what while high?

Happy Friday!

In other news, I recently paid a visit to Ann Arbor's newest retail shop Real Irish, located at S. 4th Ave. where Aunt Agatha's Mystery Bookshop used to be -- the pictures of the transformed space don't really do it justice.

What's been happening:

💧 In 2014, PFAS chemicals were detected in Ann Arbor's drinking water. Since then, officials have noticed a worrying spike in contaminants coming from the Huron River. The manager of Ann Arbor's water treatment services unit weighs in on the current situation and what the city is doing about it. (WEMU)

🛣 According to a new U-M study, more than half of people taking medical marijuana for chronic pain drive while high, with some admitting to operating a vehicle while "very high." (A4)

☝ Speaking of Michigan Medicine, the school's pre-med program was just ranked No. 1 in the country. (A4)

🚫 The ACLU called on the city of Ann Arbor to reverse its decision to require the mayor's approval to use the city seal, and fine those who use it unapproved up to $10,000, citing free speech infringement. (Michigan Daily)

🏈 Coach Harbaugh announced a new hire Thursday. Josh Gattis, former Alabama wide receivers coach, will be the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator, and fans are hoping he will be the change they need in the 2019 season. (Local 4)

Fun to know:

🙏 Did you say "free yoga"? Yep, aUM Yoga is offering free classes this weekend. Show up early, because there are limited spots. (A4)

🍻 Argus Farm Stop has plans to serve alcohol at its two locations and we're totally in support. (A4)

🍰 Did you know that the popular Instagram account @bestfoodannarbor is actually a startup by two U-M grads? Sarah caught up with one of the founders. Warning: Glorious A2 food pics ahead. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

