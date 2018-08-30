Check out this gorgeous, brand-new build in west Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - I'm a sucker for beautiful homes, so when I saw this, I had to share it.

Located at 1886 Miller Ave., this new construction features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,808 square feet on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

It is listed for $599,900.

Its craftsman-meets-Pacific northwest exterior stands out with eye-catching details like accent wood beams, an inviting front porch and red garage lamps, which add a pop of color.

1886 Miller Ave. (Photo: Vis-Home)



Its floor plan is open and its design is clean and fresh, contrasting bright white walls with oak floors.

The kitchen features an oversized island with quartz countertops, double pantries and copper industrial-style light fixtures.

(Photo: Vis-Home)

The geometric chandelier over the dining area and natural stone fireplace complete the designer space.

Dining space (Photo: Vis-Home)

(Photo: Vis-Home)

Seriously, it looks like Chip and Joanna Gaines, of "Fixer Upper" (one of my personal favorites), came up here and did this themselves.

Have a look at the rest of the home.

Photo: Vis-Home

Master bedroom (Photo: Vis-Home)

Master bathroom (Photo: Vis-Home)

One of four bedrooms (Photo: Vis-Home)

Photo: Vis-Home

Barn door detail in one of the bedrooms (Photo: Vis-Home)

(Photo: Vis-Home)

Interested? Contact realtor Honor Smith Belew at hbelew@batterseapartners.com.

See the full listing here.

