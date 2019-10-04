Clinton, Rice coming to Ann Arbor; Community High gets national honor; holding our breath for Iowa

Happy Friday!

Who else is loving this cool, fall weather? For those of you attending the Michigan vs. Iowa game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, be prepared to dress warmer since highs will be in the mid-60s. Despite the forecast, things will be heated on the field since the game is seen as the most pivotal moment of Michigan football's season. No pressure.

Have a great weekend and Go Blue!

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What's been happening:

🎙 Former secretaries of state Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Rodham Clinton are coming to town to speak at the University of Michigan as part of a new speaker series at the Ford School's Weiser Diplomacy Center. Rice is speaking today and Clinton will be in town next week. (A4)

🗣 Another celebrity, comedian Kevin James, is stopping at the Michigan Theater on Sunday as part of his nationwide standup comedy tour. (A4)

🏆 Community High became the first AAPS high school to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in years. (A4)

📹 Ann Arbor startup Voxel51 -- founded by a U-M professor and his student -- was featured this week at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. (A4)

👮 The Ann Arbor Police Department will be getting new body cams thanks to a new $373K contract approved by City Council. (Michigan Daily)

🎨 Human rights activist and founder of the U-M Prison Arts Project, Buzz Alexander, has passed away. (MLive)

💔 Local nonprofit Ele's Place for grieving children, teens and families opened its new Home for Healing Hearts facility this past weekend. (A4)

Fun to know:

👶 Ever heard of The Little Seedling on the west side? Owner Molly Ging -- who allows her staff to bring their kids to work -- appeared on Live in the D this week. (A4)

👻 Here are six events to spice up your October at Ann Arbor District Library. (A4)

🍁 Here's Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum's guide to what's in bloom this fall on its grounds. (University of Michigan)

Feature interview of the week:

"Our policy is that we always have something to give. So, any nonprofit that comes to us and wants a donation for an auction or wants to partner with us, we will always find a way to give back." - Megan Noble, marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott jewelry, coming soon to Arbor Hills

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.