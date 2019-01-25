Crosswalk safety; how the 'Big House' dropped bombs in WWII; Brandi Carlile is in Ann Arbor (!)

Happy Friday!

This week, the city of Ann Arbor revealed new guidelines on its crosswalk designs after seven pedestrian crashes this month. A 21-year-old University of Michigan student is in critical condition after he was struck while inside a marked crosswalk by a 17-year-old driver. The mother of that driver made a tearful plea to City Council to make crosswalks safer for drivers and pedestrians.

In a city with unique pedestrian safety laws, the debate over whether the onus is on pedestrians or drivers has heated up over the past couple of weeks. But most are just calling on both sides to be extra alert so no one else gets hurt.

Also, apparently we're in for a doozy next week, weather-wise. Thought last week was cold and snowy? Just wait. I know it's not what parents want to hear, but we might see even more school closures next week.

What's been happening:

🎸 The 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival kicks off tonight at Hill Auditorium. Tonight's headliner is Brandi Carlile, nominated for six Grammys this year. Although tonight's show is sold out, here's who you can see on Saturday, including Joan Osborne and headliner Rufus Wainwright (get tickets while you can). (A4)

🦌 This week, the city announced the end to this year's deer cull. In total, 112 deer were killed. All parks have now reopened. (A4)

✈ Yankee Air Museum officials are searching for the pilots of a WWII B-24J Liberator called "Michigan" with scenes from the Big House painted on its side that dropped bombs in the Pacific. (Detroit Free Press)

💭 Restaurant owners and students weighed in on Ann Arbor Restaurant Week as the event marked its 10th anniversary. (Michigan Daily)

🥗 Sarah caught up with the folks who just opened the Constellation Collective in Nickels Arcade -- a grab 'n' go concept shop that features healthy fare from local producers. (A4)

Fun to know:

🌯 Local staple eatery Seva was named one of the best vegetarian restaurants in America by Thrillist. (A4)

☕️ Ann Arbor was ranked one of the top cities in the U.S. for coffee lovers. (A4)

🥧 Feel stuck inside with the kids? Here are 11 fun wintertime activities for the whole family in Ann Arbor, or, you could stay at home and make a delicious, fresh apple pie. Local pastry chef Keegan Rodgers shows us how. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"Kerrytown as a neighborhood has so many fabulous little shops, and I think the more concentration of great independent shops a neighborhood has, the more people are going to come and think of it when they need unusual gifts and think of it when they need things for their homes.” - Mary Cambruzzi, owner of Found Gallery

