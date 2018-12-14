Decades of accusations against U-M professor; sip, shop, buy local; A2 ranked as tech hub again

Happy Friday!

First of all, what's going on with the weather? Is anyone else wondering where winter went? The next week and a half looks pretty mild, but fingers crossed we'll have a white Christmas.

This week, I turned to the Ann Arbor Area Mamas Network Facebook group, whose members recommended their favorite places to take the kiddos during the wintertime -- and you don't have to have kids to enjoy them all. Now you have more reasons to get out of the house. You're welcome.

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

💭 The Michigan Daily released an extensive investigative report this week uncovering decades of accusations of sexual misconduct against a U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance professor. (Michigan Daily)

🚫 Also this week, U-M announced a new policy change that prohibits intimate relationships between faculty members and students. (Local 4)

💻 Ann Arbor was named one of the most innovative cities in the U.S. by finance news site 24/7 Wall St. But really, are any of us surprised? (A4)

👃 We had the mesmerizing Michelle Krell Kydd debunk perfume myths on Live in the D and explain her hit "Smell and Tell" classes at the AADL. If you haven't taken a class, sign up. Now. (A4/Local 4)

🛴 Ann Arbor's transportation manager, Eli Cooper, weighed in on the changes the city's mobility landscape underwent in 2018. (Concentrate)

️⚽️ AFC Ann Arbor announced its first-ever women's team head coach. (A4)

What to check out:

🍸 Stylish Detroit '50s-inspired eatery Jim Brady's opened Monday on Main Street. The three-story restaurant is impressive -- wait until you see the second-floor mezzanine. (A4)

☕ Support local artisans and buy some one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at Teaspressa's Sip and Shop today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (A4).

🥗 A new market, the Constellation Collective, is having a soft opening before the holidays in Nickels Arcade. It's hoping to bring more local food to the busy, historic mall. (Concentrate)

Feature interview of the week:

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.