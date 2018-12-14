Decades of accusations against U-M professor; sip, shop, buy local; A2 ranked as tech hub again

Happy Friday!
First of all, what's going on with the weather? Is anyone else wondering where winter went? The next week and a half looks pretty mild, but fingers crossed we'll have a white Christmas.
This week, I turned to the Ann Arbor Area Mamas Network Facebook group, whose members recommended their favorite places to take the kiddos during the wintertime -- and you don't have to have kids to enjoy them all. Now you have more reasons to get out of the house. You're welcome.
- Meredith (@meredith_a4)
What's been happening:
💭 The Michigan Daily released an extensive investigative report this week uncovering decades of accusations of sexual misconduct against a U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance professor. (Michigan Daily)
🚫 Also this week, U-M announced a new policy change that prohibits intimate relationships between faculty members and students. (Local 4)
💻 Ann Arbor was named one of the most innovative cities in the U.S. by finance news site 24/7 Wall St. But really, are any of us surprised? (A4)
👃 We had the mesmerizing Michelle Krell Kydd debunk perfume myths on Live in the D and explain her hit "Smell and Tell" classes at the AADL. If you haven't taken a class, sign up. Now. (A4/Local 4)
🛴 Ann Arbor's transportation manager, Eli Cooper, weighed in on the changes the city's mobility landscape underwent in 2018. (Concentrate)
️⚽️ AFC Ann Arbor announced its first-ever women's team head coach. (A4)
What to check out:
🍸 Stylish Detroit '50s-inspired eatery Jim Brady's opened Monday on Main Street. The three-story restaurant is impressive -- wait until you see the second-floor mezzanine. (A4)
☕ Support local artisans and buy some one-of-a-kind holiday gifts at Teaspressa's Sip and Shop today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (A4).
🥗 A new market, the Constellation Collective, is having a soft opening before the holidays in Nickels Arcade. It's hoping to bring more local food to the busy, historic mall. (Concentrate)
Feature interview of the week:
"The farms deliver their goods just like a farmers market. They decide what to bring, they decide how to price it. They pay a shelf rental every month to participate in the store and they keep 80 percent of sales - that's very attractive compared to their alternatives."
- Bill Brinkerhoff, co-owner of Argus Farm Stop
Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!
