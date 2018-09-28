Fall has arrived; farewell to Mary Morgan; your local Oktoberfest guide

It's been a pleasant week here in Ann Arbor, at least weather-wise, as we've begun feeling that familiar first chill of fall. The first frost is even expected this weekend, with temperatures dipping into the 30s tonight.

Like many of you, I've started enjoying the classic cider mill and pumpkin patch season on the weekends, so I whipped up this fun little list of my favorite things to do this autumn in the area.

Lots more weekend recommendations ahead. Have a good one!

- Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

Read a recent interview with Mary Morgan, in which she reflects on the town she spent 22 years informing as a reporter, editor and leader in civic engagement. She is leaving Ann Arbor later this year. (Concentrate)

In the spirit of civic duty, the city of Ann Arbor released these voter tips on National Voter Registration Day. (A4)

Foodies, brace yourselves. Amazon and Whole Foods Market are expanding their under-an-hour delivery service to Ann Arbor. (A4)

This week, it was revealed that some homeowners in Ann Arbor may have to replace their water service lines following state reforms to a federal law which regulates lead and copper levels in water. (A4)

As tech giants and entrepreneurs continue to take up presence in Detroit, the connection between Motor City and tech hub Ann Arbor seems to be growing stronger. (Crain's Detroit)

Brews in the news:

Wolverine State Brewing Co. won two awards at the Great American Beer Festival last week in the Pilsner and Smoke Beer categories. (A4)

It's the end of September, which means only one thing: Oktoberfest! Sarah has all the details on how you can celebrate at Grizzly Peak and Arbor Brewing Co. before all the fun ends. (A4)

Your weekend plans:

The A2 Jazz Fest is back tonight and runs through Sunday. The free event will be grooving at LIVE Nightclub and the Kerrytown Concert House. Details here. (Pulp)

Moon Hooch is performing at The Blind Pig tonight. "The Fire Marshal’s intern will be there in case things get too hot," drummer James Muschler told Matt. Sounds like the place to be. (A4)

Read Matt's review of Theatre NOVA's dark comedy 'The Totalitarians,' which runs through Sunday. (A4)

Who doesn't love a good chili cook-off? Attend the day-long event tomorrow at the People's Food Co-op to raise funds for Food Gatherers. (A4)

You know what's also tomorrow? National Coffee Day. Sarah rounded up some of her most beloved coffee shops in A2, and it reminded me how lucky we are to have so many offerings. (A4)

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.