Farewell to Aunt Agatha's; A message from Devin Scillian; Bonsai tree weekend

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

For fans of her and husband Jamie's downtown shop, their store's closure marks the end of an era.

Today they are having a Free Book Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (two bag limit), so head on over to 213 S. 4th Avenue and collect what you can.

Staying on the theme of emotional farewells, move-in day is next week at the University of Michigan and Local 4's very own Devin Scillian spoke to us about his experience dropping off not one but two of his daughters at U-M. He has some great advice for parents and recommends the best places to visit while in A2.

Now I realize we're starting on a sad note, but what's below is sure to cheer you up.

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

A really cool exhibit called "Urban Biographies" opens today at the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology that compares ancient cities to Detroit. Sarah has all the details. (A4)

David Fair and Mary Morgan discuss Ann Arbor Public Schools "School of Choice" policy, University of Michigan's "Voting is Sexy" campaign and this week's City Council meeting on Civic Matters. (WEMU)

VentureBeat calls Ann Arbor the "epicenter of the Midwest's growing cybersecurity industry" in reference to Cisco's recent $2.35 billion acquisition of local startup Duo Security. (VentureBeat)

Are you a lover of bonsai trees? See 100 of them this weekend at Matthaei Botanical Gardens at the 46th annual Ann Arbor Bonsai Society Show & Sale. (A4)

Want more weekend-spiration? Read this guide to kayaking down the Huron River from Argo pond to Gallup Park. (Ann Arbor With Kids)

Feature interview of the week:

- Martin Bandyke, host of ann arbor's 107one's Morning Drive

Looking ahead:

Next week is move-in day(s) for University of Michigan students. We'll be working on getting you all the information you need from road closures to move-in procedures.

Also, what are you planning to do over Labor Day weekend? If you're staying in Ann Arbor, what are your favorite things to do to celebrate the last days of summer?

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

