Five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor starting with tonight's Drawing Party

The snow is finally melting. Things are warming up in Ann Arbor, but unfortunately that also means many puddles when walking from one location to the next. But we're not complaining. Quite the contrary, actually. It's nice to get out and not feel your face instantly freeze or sinking into snow drifts while dodging black ice. We love any excuse to get out and walk, and this weekend should hopefully be no exception. Still, we try to be mindful of people's desire to stay in when the temperature drops, but we're confident that this weekend's top five will be a healthy mix of both walking and indoor fun. Here. We. Go!

Friday

Art Now: Drawing Opening Party

Ann Arbor offers so much in the world of art, and as the years go by, we find ourselves more and more fascinated by the wonderful work local artists do all around the city. One art form that perhaps is not discussed enough is drawing. Like anything else, it can take on many forms and styles, while also being much harder than it can sometimes look. At 6 p.m., the Ann Arbor Art Center's fourth annual exhibition in its Art Now Series, which this year will feature innovative work in drawing. What is important to note about this particular exhibition is the fact that the artists have expanded the definition of "drawing" to include digital imaging, sculpture, performance, video, installation, painting and printmaking. The emphasis this year, according to the Art Center, is on investigative and exploratory ways of drawing. Consider us excited.

Kickshaw Theatre Presents: 'Or'

As with drawing, we feel that theater can often be underappreciated when it comes to a night out on the town. While we have nothing against going to the movies or checking out the latest book event at one of Ann Arbor's many lovely bookstores, we think it's important to take in a play whenever you can, as your appreciation for the craft will most certainly grow. Ours definitely has. One such play that we want to draw your attention to is "Or," which theater critic Sam Hurwitt called “a bawdy, hilarious and whip-smart literary sex comedy,” and runs Thursdays to Sundays through March 4.

The story takes place (mostly) during one night in the life of Aphra Behn, poet, spy and soon to be first professional female playwright. Against a background of a long drawn-out war and a counter-culture of free love, cross-dressing and pastoral lyricism, the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy.

Saturday

'The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess'

If you missed our story on "The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess" earlier this week, it's definitely worth a read. Here's what you need to know up front: A new edition of the famous American opera will be performed at Hill Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., after three years of hard work by the editors at the University of Michigan's The Gershwin Initiative. They have beautifully recreated the opera, which has caused controversy for decades. Along with the performance, the community is invited to attend a symposium on the topic of race in the opera. Speakers will include performers, scholars, and students and will "confront the wounds of prejudice within this work, from both historical and contemporary perspectives."

Trivia with Cats

Before you make your final judgment, hear us out. Trivia. Cats. Beer. Wine. Popcorn. Did we mention the cats and how cute they are? This is a night for the adults who want to enjoy time away from home and potentially meet the new furry member of their family. That's right, beginning at 7:30 p.m., Tiny Lions asks you, yes YOU, to leave the kiddies at home, cuddle up to furry friends, drink an adult beverage and snack on popcorn while you play trivia at the Tiny Lions Cat Café. What could be more fun and stimulating? Speaking of, did you know that cats gravitate toward creative personalities? It's true. Which means if you can think creatively, as well as timely when answering these trivia questions, it's possible you'll want to adopt not one, but several cats. Enter at your own risk.

Sunday

'Constellations' at Theatre Nova

We know we've been pushing "Constellations" a lot, but we would never steer you in the wrong direction. Plus, this weekend is your last chance to see it, with the final performance at 2 p.m. Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny," according to Theatre Nova.

