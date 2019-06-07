Goats in Gallup Park; a chat with Clinc's co-founder; Ann Arbor's growing water problem

Happy Friday!

The good news? The forecast this weekend is warm with a low chance of thunderstorms on Sunday so enjoy some time outdoors. The bad news? More rain is on the way next week.

Have you been to Gallup Park and noticed some of the pedestrian bridges are blocked off? That's because the city brought in 10 goats -- yes, goats -- to eat invasive plants on two of the park's islands. Fun fact? They have names like Little Red, Freckle and Bling. The more you know...

What's been happening:

💧 It's no secret Ann Arbor's drinking water is a serious issue. From detected PFAS chemicals to the threat of the expanding Gelman dioxane plume, the city is now considering alternate water sources. (MLive)

🗣 On this week's episode of "A4 Minutes," I sat down with one of the co-founders of Clinc -- a conversational artificial intelligence startup founded by married U-M professors that just raised $52 million. (A4)

📱 Staying with tech, Tech Trek will take over downtown Ann Arbor today. Registration is free -- so go get a T-shirt, swag bag and visit some cool companies based right here in A2. (Live in the D)

🍩 Washtenaw Dairy is about to celebrate its 85th birthday. Sarah caught up with the president of the beloved dairy ahead of the big event. (A4)

📚 The Ann Arbor District Library just reopened its Malletts Creek branch after eight weeks of renovations. We got the first look at its new digs. (A4)

🌸 Peony update: While some bulbs have opened, the Peony Garden at Nichols Arboretum is late to bloom this year. Here's why. (WEMU)

Your weekend plans:

🚒 The annual Public Safety Open House at the Ann Arbor Fire and Police departments will take place Saturday. (A4)

🎻 Saturday evening, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be giving a free concert on the banks of the Huron River on Concordia University's campus. (A4)

🥕 Food Gatherers' biggest fundraiser of the year, Grillin', is back on Sunday. (A4)

🎶 Also on Sunday, the Ann Arbor YMCA is throwing a free block party and all are welcome. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"What I like to do with 'Smell & Tells' is I like to combine the art and science connection in smell with other disciplines because then it makes (things like) history and politics and all kinds of cultural fragrance traditions come together in a way they normally wouldn't." - Michelle Krell Kydd, creator of Smell & Tell at Ann Arbor District Library

