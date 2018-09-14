Guide to fall-flavored coffee; U-M's cannabis symposium; Pioneer makes how much on game days?

Happy Friday!

How about this weather? Last weekend, we got a taste of fall, but this weekend the forecast is low 80s and sunny. I'd say it's the perfect chance to enjoy these outdoor activities in the parks while you can.

As an ode to fall, I just published this guide to spiced hot drinks in Ann Arbor. See if your favorite coffee spot is on the list and what they're serving up this season.

New York Times bestselling author and Steve Jobs' go-to "ad guy" Ken Segall revealed his former client's secrets and why Apple has been so successful in a fascinating talk at Michigan Theater on Wednesday. (A4)

Staying with tech, members of Ann Arbor's tech community weigh in on Duo Security's sale and what it means for the local tech landscape. (Concentrate)

For the first time ever, the University of Michigan is holding a cannabis science symposium -- organized by students -- to "separate fact from fiction," featuring U-M faculty, researchers and industry leaders. (A4)

University of Michigan students share how they really feel about Tower Time, which marks the end of the Michigan Time era when students had a 10-minute grace period to make it to class. (Michigan Daily)

Ever wonder how much bank Pioneer High School makes from renting out its parking lot on football game days? Here's a summary of how much they make and where the money goes. (Toledo Blade)

This charity warms my heart. Open Heart Magic sponsors hospital magicians who visit sick children at Mott Children's to help them "get their magic back." Learn more about it and the benefit it's holding later this month. (A4)

Sarah has all the details on the 6th annual Ann Arbor Russian festival happening Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy traditional dancing and foods like pirozshki and pelmeni.

If you're a parent with children, you may have heard of Just Between Friends. The bi-yearly consignment sale is a great way to find gently-used items at super low prices. It's happening now through Sunday at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds.

