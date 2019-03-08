Historic Ann Arbor mural uncovered; Mott Children's Book Babies; what are those flags on Main St.?

Happy Friday!

I have some exciting news to share with you on this sunny morning. The owners of the building that housed The Peaceable Kingdom on Main Street have uncovered a mural dating back to 1880 when the property was a German beer hall.

I caught up with the owner of the building, who is renovating the current space and conserving the mural. They will be opening their doors on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. so that members of the public can get a close look at this piece of Ann Arbor history. Stay tuned for the full story.

What's been happening:

📚 This week, the Ann Arbor District Library donated roughly 2,000 books to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital so that they can launch their Book Babies program. The goal? That every baby is read to every day. (A4)

⚖ University of Michigan Knight-Wallace Fellow Emilio Gutierrez Soto has been denied asylum by an immigration judge. He and his son Oscar have been ordered to be deported to their home country of Mexico, where Soto reported on corruption, prompting threats on his life. (MLive)

🎨 Wondering what those colorful flags are lining Main Street? Students at Skyline High School made them in collaboration with the Ann Arbor Art Center for Youth Art Month. (A4)

🎉 Ann Arbor has been named the #2 best city to live in the U.S. Can't say I'm surprised. (A4)

🥕 We The People Growers Association, led by self-taught farmer and entrepreneur Melvin Parson, has launched a new educational nonprofit arm. (Concentrate)

💻 Ann Arbor is a hub for innovation, just see the number of co-working spaces for startups in town. (Ann Arbor SPARK)

🖌 The owners of the Detroit Street Filling Station in Kerrytown have petitioned the city's Historic District Commission to hang a new mural painted on metal panels on one of its exterior walls -- and it's pretty cool. (Concentrate)

Fun to know:

🤔 Ever wanted to know how the interior of the gallery for sale across from Zingerman's Deli looks? Here's your chance. (Detroit Free Press)

🎻 The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be delivering a festive two-hour Scottish folk melody concert at the Michigan Theater on Saturday. (A4)

🛰 Meet the University of Michigan professor making waves at NASA "building the impossible." (University of Chicago News)

Feature interview of the week:

