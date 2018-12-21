Holiday film preview; Brush Monkeys of Ann Arbor; farewell Fragels... for now

Happy Friday!

Yesterday was MD Bagel Fragel's last day at its Plymouth Road location. The owners said customers lined up starting at 5 a.m. and they sold out in a little over four hours. If these past two months have taught me anything, it's that Ann Arborites show up for each other.

Each time I've been to MD Bagel Fragel since their closure was announced, customers have been lined up to the door and overflowing the tip cups, and yesterday was no exception.

Hopefully this new year will bring some good news for the beloved family-owned shop.

Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas,

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🤲 The number's in. Community High School students raised the equivalent of 203,000 meals for hungry people in Washtenaw County during Food Gatherers and ann arbor 107one's Rockin' for the Hungry food and fund drive. Here's how. (A4)

⌨ Students from Emerson School had an impressive finish at a state robotics competition, ranking 20th in the nation. (Concentrate)

🚫 Following an investigation into allegations against U-M violin professor Stephen Shipps, it was announced that he will be retiring in May. (Michigan Daily)

🎥 It's almost Christmas, meaning some of the best movies of the year are now releasing. Here are the ones worth seeing, according to Cinema Chat. (WEMU)

🍸 Sarah wrote this great profile of The Circ Bar, Ann Arbor's popular karaoke spot re-imaged by three siblings, all U-M alumni. (A4)

Clip of the week:

📺 In lieu of an interview of the week, I'll leave you with a short video that documents what it takes to create those downtown holiday window displays we all love so much.

