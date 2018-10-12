It's officially fall; big news for Vault of Midnight; the new city survey worth taking

A perfect fall scene in the Traver Creek Nature Area on Oct. 10, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

I think it's safe to say that we have officially entered fall. The cold front swept in and shows no sign of stopping, and along with it those beautiful, vibrant autumn leaves have begun to fall.

I'm excited to let you know that we now have an Ann Arbor weather page that we're updating continuously. We have another weather-related project in the works, but I can't tell you about it just yet.

A source of local pride: The owners of comic store Vault of Midnight on Main Street will be purchasing the building as their landlords retire. (Concentrate)

U-M President Mark Schlissel responds to three anti-Israel incidents on campus. (A4)

As the November elections fast approach, U-M's Center for Social Media Responsibility has released a tool that detects "iffy" news shared on Facebook and Twitter. (A4)

The city of Ann Arbor wants to hear your input on city spending in a comprehensive public survey. (A4)

In the latest from the city of Ann Arbor vs. food trucks saga, a local Twitter user released a map of the 'Food Truck Exclusion Zone.' (Damn Arbor)

Bernie Sanders is coming to A2 next week to rally in support of Democratic candidates on the November ballot and to test the waters of his support as he mulls a presidential race. (A4)

